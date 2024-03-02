55°
GET 2 MOVING: Varsity Sports

Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - While being physically fit is important, it's also important to make sure you have the right tools available to you to prevent unnecessary injury and strain.

At Varsity Sports, a local shoe and athletic gear shop, each shoe is fit to a specific foot. Manager Conor Doan explains that if the correct tennis shoe is not worn, many injuries could occur such as ankle sprains, plantar fasciitis, and shin splints. Wearing the proper fit can also decrease already present physical ailments of the joints like arthritis. 

Being able to perform at max capacity is also a contributing factor in why so many people aim to wear the correct shoe in their sport. 

Not only do you leave the store with a new pair of perfectly fit shoes, but for every shoe purchased, a complimentary shirt is given to take with you. 

Here's the link for more information on Varsity Sports Baton Rouge. 

