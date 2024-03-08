GET 2 MOVING: Golfing with Jack Terry

BATON ROUGE - Most often, being physically fit for a sport also comes with being mentally fit, especially for sports like golf that require a heavy mental workload.

This intricate sport may seem easy, as there is low movement and impact, but many people don't realize the amount of practice, patience and focus it takes to be a pro at golfing. Member of the Professional Golf Association and instructor Jack Terry showed Lauren Hawkins with Get 2 Moving the ins and outs of the sport.

The most important aspect of this game is obviously the swing. Depending on the area of the course, different swings are used and different muscles are engaged.

This requires major muscle memory—that's where Terry comes in.

As a PGA member, Terry has all the tools in his golf cart to get your swing in shape. Terry says the most important part of improving is perfecting each individual movement of the swing.

Brainpower and attention to how your body moves is what makes this happen.