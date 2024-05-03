69°
Move Your Body Yoga Studio uses infrared lights and heat lamps for health benefits

By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - Move Your Body Yoga has added a new 'twist' on the popular exercise.

Owner and instructor Kim Walker says that adding and infrared heaters and a sauna gives her students optimal health benefits when attending classes. 

A few of these benefits include helping with poor circulation, decreasing joint, muscle and bone pain, and helping with circulation as your body sweats.

Walker was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and she knew that something had to be done. After going to classes in fitness studios and changing her diet, she knew that something was telling her to push this healthier lifestyle even further so that it may help others as well. 

"All bodies can do yoga, all bodies deserve to move," Walker said.

Her classes offer chair yoga, which give people who may need assistance to get exercise as well. 

