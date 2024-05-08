Killian residents uneasy from waiting on more results

KILLIAN - Residents in Killian are entering another week on a boil advisory with no clean water.

Thursday, May 2, Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte says the people of Killian were going to have to be evacuated. Luckily, a company named Air Products stepped in and donated $100,000 to pay for three more days of bringing in tanks of water.

When news broke around town, questions of taking dirty money arose because the company was said to be destroying Lake Maurepas by storing carbon dioxide underneath it.

Backlash of people saying that the parish is "taking money from the devil," but Delatte says, "That's one of those things I had a hard decision to make."

What really has people irritated is the lack of answers based on the water samples.

It took weeks to get answers from the camera as to what was wrong with the well and what needed to be fixed, but those answers came in this week. Now, they're once again waiting on results from the water samples.

"I know the last three samples we gave to them, the first two were rejected," Delatte said. "Today's sample, they have kept. It's an eighteen hour incubation period, so we're hoping, within the eighteen hours, we hear something today."

This third sample was sent to the state lab in Amite. They should expect results tomorrow.