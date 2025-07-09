83°
Funeral arrangements announced for St. Gabriel police captain stabbed to death
ST. GABRIEL — The funeral arrangements were set for a St. Gabriel police captain who was stabbed to death.
Captain Devin Boutte's funeral will be held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 12 at the St. Gabriel Community Center.
Boutte was found dead in his home early on Sunday. Officials say he was stabbed to death by Warren Mitchell III, whom Boutte had been supplying drugs to for distribution.
