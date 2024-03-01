Friday PM Forecast: settling in to an unsettled weather pattern

Overall, the weekend weather will be cooperative with outdoor activities. A weak front stalled in the northern Gulf of Mexico may interact with some upper level disturbances to create spotty showers and thunderstorms at times.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overcast skies will persist tonight, and a spotty shower is possible as well. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s, slightly cooler north of Baton Rouge and slightly warmer south. Saturday will begin dreary with low clouds and patchy fog. Slowly but surely, some sun will start to show. At the same time, winds will shift from northeasterly to southeasterly. Combined, those two factors will lead to appreciable warming. High temperatures will make it back into the low to mid 70s. A rogue shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially near the coast.

Up Next: There is a better chance of patchy dense fog on Sunday morning. Slightly warmer temperatures are anticipated with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. While most of the day will be dry, a spotty shower or thunderstorm should not take you by surprise at any outdoor events.

The first full week of March will bring more opportunities for rain around the central Gulf Coast. Another cold front will move in early next week but timing of this system remains uncertain. As of now, showers and thunderstorms appear most likely late Monday through early Tuesday, though that timeline may be shifted or even narrowed as we get closer. Yet another batch of rain is expected closer to Thursday. By the end of next week, 1-3” of rain is expected.

