Friday PM Forecast: Rain coverage increasing the next three days, drier by middle of next week

Isolated rain coverage will be in the forecast for each of the next three days. Dry air looks to return back into the area on Wednesday which will lower humidity and rain chances.

Today and Tonight: Tonight, we will get into the upper 70's and spotty showers will be possible. Tomorrow, moisture will start to increase as an upper level disturbance makes its way into our area. Unfortunately, rain has trended a little less likely than was previously thought, but isolated thunderstorms will still be possible. Humidity will increase even more tomorrow with the increase in moisture, but temperatures will stay in the low 90's.

Up Next: Sunday could end up being a tad drier than Saturday, but isolated thunderstorms will still be possible. Currently, Monday looks to be the best day for rain. If this trend continues, the rain chances on Monday might need to be bumped up. Some drier air looks to filter into the area by Tuesday, which will limit rain chances and lower humidity through end of next week.

The Tropics:

1. Post Tropical Storm Idalia is currently passing close to Bermuda, and it has 50 mph winds. It is expected to regain tropical characteristics tomorrow before continuing out into the open Atlantic

2. Post Tropical Cyclone Franklin has lost its tropical characteristics. It is expected to dissipate and be no threat to land.

3. Tropical Storm Jose is a low end tropical storm, and it is soon expected to be absorbed by what is left of Franklin.

4. Tropical Storm Gert has come back from the dead and regenerated. It will be short lived and no threat to land.

5. Tropical Depression Twelve has recently formed off the coast of Africa. It could become a brief tropical storm but it is no threat to land.

--Balin

