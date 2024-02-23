Friday PM Forecast: great outdoor weather this weekend, warmer next week

We’re setting up for what may be one of the top three weather weekends of the year. Expect clear skies, mild temperatures, light winds and no humidity.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will stay clear overnight as winds ease into the single digits. With that low temperatures will bottom out near 46 degrees. Saturday will feature brilliant sunshine. There are a limited number of weekends along the Gulf Coast that have warm temperatures and low humidity, but this will be one of them. Expect high temperatures to top out near 78 degrees.

Up Next: The second half of the weekend will begin seasonably cool in the upper 40s followed by a return of the upper 70s during the afternoon. Once again, even a cloud may be hard to find. Temperatures will continue warming early next week. Winds will steadily increase as well and the early part pf next week will have breezes of 10-20mph. Beneath mostly sunny skies high temperatures will find their way into the low 80s on Monday. Near record high temperatures in the mid 80s are possible on Tuesday as clouds increase notably. The next significant weather change will come on Wednesday. After a high temperature in the upper 70s to low 80s, a cold front will march into the Metro Area. At this time, it looks as though the cold front may struggle to produce widespread rain, but at least some spotty showers and thunderstorms look possible. By Thursday, temperatures will drop about 15 degrees on the other side of that front.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.