Friday PM Forecast: Dry with lots of sunshine for the weekend

Temperatures will max out in the low 80's both Saturday and Sunday with plentiful sunshine. This will be a great weekend for any outdoor plans or activities.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, temperatures will be more mild than previous nights, with temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s under clear skies. There will be the chance for some patchy fog in the morning. Be careful and slow down if you encounter any of this fog while driving in the morning. During the day, temperatures will max out around 81 degrees under clear skies. Humidity will also be very low.

Up Next: Sunday will be very similar weather wise to Saturday. The only difference is we might get slightly warmer and there might be a couple high clouds. Temperatures will slowly start to rise by the middle of next week. By Wednesday, high temperatures could be maxing out in the mid to upper 80's. Our next best chance of rain will come on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are held at 10% for now, but could need to be raised in the coming days as more data become available.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea. Further development of this system appears unlikely before it moves inland over Central America tonight or on Saturday. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rains over portions of Central America through the weekend. This rainfall could produce flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

– Balin

