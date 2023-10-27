Friday PM Forecast: Areas of dense fog possible this weekend

Despite a fog potential, highs over the weekend are going to get up to around 88 degrees which could threaten some long-standing records. Afterward, a strong cold front will moves in which will drastically lower temperatures.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A *Dense Fog Advisory* is in place until 9am tomorrow morning. Visibility could get less than a quarter of a mile. In some instances, lingering smoke from fires could create even an even denser "superfog." While we're not likely dealing with a situation as bad as we saw earlier in the week, we urge extra caution for any morning drives on Saturday or Sunday. Be sure to drive slower and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Also use low beam headlights.

Before the fog, we will reach a low temperature around 68 degrees. Tomorrow during the day is going to be very similar to the weather we have seen the past week. It will be warm with a high around 88 degrees and there will partly sunny skies. Moisture will be very low so there will be no chance of rain tomorrow.

Up Next: Sunday is going to be rinse and repeat in terms of weather. The big pattern change comes on Monday. A cold front will enter during the day which will bring with it some rain chances and a lot cooler temperatures. The best chance for some rain is going to be late Monday into Tuesday morning. Rain coverage is held at 20% for now. High temperatures are only going to max out around 62 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Low temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday morning could reach the 30's.

The Tropics: Tammy has now reformed into a tropical system. It has max sustained winds of 65 mph. It will drift to the east into the open Atlantic which means it is no threat to the United States.

We are also closely watching another area of potential development in the Caribbean. At this time the area has a low chance of formation over the next 7 days.

-- Balin

