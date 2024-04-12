Friday AM Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead

Comfortable conditions have taken over the state and will stick around for the weekend. By next week, an uptick in humidity levels along with temperatures climbing well above average will make for a "beginning of summer" feel.

Today & Tonight: Friday morning will begin cool with temperatures around the state in the 50's along with light winds and clear skies. Full sunshine today will allow afternoon temperatures to climb near 80° in the Capital Area. Humidity levels remain low to add to the very nice conditions. The mainly clear skies will continue into the weekend, allowing Saturday morning temperatures to drop into the low 50's in Baton Rouge for another crisp start.

Up Next: Though skies will remain very sunny all weekend, some high clouds will mix in. A warming trend takes over and in result, each morning and afternoon through the foreseeable future features temperatures slightly warmer than the day before. In fact, by the end of next week, morning's will start off near 70° with afternoons warming near 90°, possibly hitting the mark, for the first time this year. We expect no rain over the next 7 days though added moisture will allow a few more clouds to enter the skies during the next workweek.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.