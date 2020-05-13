Free drive-thru food pantry open to area seniors, Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Senior citizens in the EBR area are invited to visit the drive-thru food pantry at the Antioch Senior Center on Wednesday.

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) implemented the initiative to ensure seniors in the area have access to fresh food and supplies.

The drive thru will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Antioch Senior Center (7140 Suite E Antioch Road).

Usually, the Lotus Food Pantry only provides services to EBRCOA senior clients who are food pantry recipients; however, on Wednesday any resident 60 years or older can take advantage of this service while supplies last.

Seniors should drive up to the Antioch Senior Center, pop their trunk and an EBRCOA staff member will place their groceries, lunch and supplies into their vehicle.

The EBRCOA will distribute bags of groceries.

In addition fresh fruit and vegetables are being provided through a donation from Merchants Foods Service and State Representative C. Denise Marcelle. Each senior will receive fresh bread donated by First Financial, Dr. James Gilmore, Bell’s Janitorial Service and Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

Seniors will also be supplied with household items and toiletries donated by 100 Black Women BR and Change.

A hot lunch will be provided that has been organized by Chef Celeste from a group of local restaurants and caterers such as Mestizo, Indulgence, DC Eats, Chef DJ, Chef Jean Pierre, Chef Jim Urdiales and Chef Michelle.

The EBRCOA Lotus Food Pantry is a senior-focused free food pantry designed to combat senior hunger in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The pantry service is made possible through a partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the USDA and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture.

For more information, call the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000.