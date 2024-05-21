89°
Kentwood adding Emergency Alert System for town
KENTWOOD - Town officials in Kentwood are getting an Emergency Alert System in place and asking residents to submit current phone numbers for an emergency call system.
On Tuesday, the town said they are working on the Old Sounding Alert Horn which will go off whenever an emergency approaches. Whenever the horn is working properly, residents will be notified and there will be emergency drills.
Town officials are asking residents to visit Kentwood City Hall and make sure record keepers have an active phone number for the household for a new caller alert system. Along with the siren, each household will receive an emergency phone call.
