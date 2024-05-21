Louisiana education workgroup to release study on classroom distractions Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana Department of Education task force created in February to address perceived distractions in the state's public school classrooms plans to release its findings Wednesday.

Gov. Jeff Landry's office scheduled a morning news conference with the governor, the state public education chief and the state's teacher of the year.

The workgroup was dubbed "Let Teachers Teach." Education Superintendent Cade Brumley said in February that there was a need to protect the teachers' time so they could "do the important work" needed in the classrooms.

A statement released by the Education Department noted that teachers often have excessive training and paperwork, scripted lessons and student discipline issues.

The workgroup was to find a way to reduce disruptions so students had more time to spend with pupils.

Its members included teachers from pre-kindergarten to high school. The leader of the group was Kylie Altier, a first-grade teacher from Baton Rouge who is the state's teacher of the year.

Part of the group's mission was to reduce time-consuming mandates and "examine unnecessary licensure burden… understanding that professional experiences can be more valuable than licensure processes in many cases."