Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house
FRANKLIN - The Franklin Fire Department is hosting their annual haunted house in St. Mary Parish.
The frightening attraction is free, but guests are asked to bring a canned good to donate to the emergency aid center.
More than 600 people have braved the haunted house and it will be open again Thursday evening.
