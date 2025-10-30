Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house

56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, October 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN - The Franklin Fire Department is hosting their annual haunted house in St. Mary Parish. 

The frightening attraction is free, but guests are asked to bring a canned good to donate to the emergency aid center. 

More than 600 people have braved the haunted house and it will be open again Thursday evening. 

