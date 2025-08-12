Four Hammond men arrested after series of raids yield drugs, body armor, guns

Photos (L to R): Reginald Bernard, Tarell Harvey, Jamion Jackson and Juan Jackson

HAMMOND — Police arrested four Hammond people on drug dealing and gun charges over the past two weeks.

On July 29, police executed a search warrant at a home along East David Drive where 36-year-old Jamion Jackson and 31-year-old Juan Jackson were arrested on various drug and gun charges. The elder Jackson was on probation, while the younger Jackson faced multiple felony warrants. Juan Jackson was also arrested for resisting arrest.

Two days later, Hammond Police arrested 49-year-old Reginald Bernard after raiding a home on Kansas Street. Bernard, who was on probation as well, was booked for possession of drugs, weapons and body armor. He is also being charged with destruction of evidence.

Less than a week after Bernard and the Jacksons were arrested, 31-year-old Tarell Harvey was arrested after a raid on a Rosewood Drive home. Harvey was arrested on illegal narcotics charges and multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles after detectives found three children inside the residence where the drugs were accessible to the children.