Food, toy distribution event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Tara Wicker, President & CEO of The W Consulting Group announced Wednesday the first Annual Community Give Back Food & Toy Distribution event.

Tara Wicker, President & CEO of The W Consulting Group, and community partners for the first Community “Give Back” Food & Toy Distribution have collaborated to provide resources, training, and opportunities to communities and families in need.

The first Community “Give Back” Toy & Food Distribution will be held on Wednesday, from 12 noon to 5 p.m., at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church (1564 Nicholson Drive).

As long as supplies last, boxes of food and donated new, Christmas toys will be given to children and families who need them.