60°
Latest Weather Blog
Food, toy distribution event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Tara Wicker, President & CEO of The W Consulting Group announced Wednesday the first Annual Community Give Back Food & Toy Distribution event.
Tara Wicker, President & CEO of The W Consulting Group, and community partners for the first Community “Give Back” Food & Toy Distribution have collaborated to provide resources, training, and opportunities to communities and families in need.
The first Community “Give Back” Toy & Food Distribution will be held on Wednesday, from 12 noon to 5 p.m., at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church (1564 Nicholson Drive).
Trending News
As long as supplies last, boxes of food and donated new, Christmas toys will be given to children and families who need them.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Dennis & Cynthia Perkins to be tried separately
-
News 2 Geaux: Mask mandate returns to La's state offices
-
News 2 Geaux: 2022 NOLA Mardi Gras parade routes modified
-
COVID mitigation measures return amid uptick in Omicron cases
-
Contractor wanted for various fraud complaints, EBR sheriff's deputies say