Finale of winter hockey series a sellout

BATON ROUGE – The final game of a three-contest hockey set in downtown Baton Rouge is a sellout.

The last few tickets for the Jan. 2 matchup between the Mississippi Sea Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena were snatched up Monday afternoon, according to Ticketmaster.

It’s a strong finish to a series that will be used to gauge interest in a permanent, locally based team, organizers said.

Previous games were played on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

The last hockey franchise to call Baton Rouge home was the Kingfish, who relocated to Victoria, British Columbia, nearly two decades ago.