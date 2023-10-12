Latest Weather Blog
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Caleb Ricks
BATON ROUGE - He might not be the most vocal guy in the locker room, but his talent speaks for itself on the field.
St. Amant cornerback Caleb Ricks played a large role in the Gators' 23-8 victory over district rival, East Ascension, last Friday and won Fans' Choice Player of the Week.
Ricks intercepted two passes, returned one for a touchdown and nearly snagged a third.
It was his first varsity start and head coach David Oliver always knew that Ricks had something special.
"He always plays well. He doesn't get a lot of activity usually because people don't challenge him, but they challenged him in this game, and he made the best of those opportunities," Oliver said.
Caleb Ricks has learned a lot from his older brother, Elias Ricks. Elias played football for LSU, Alabama and now with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he says his brother did teach him a lot about hard work, Caleb wants to be his own person.
Trending News
St. Amant is 6-0 so far this season and this is their best start since 2015. They will look to keep that win streak alive this Friday against Denham Springs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Facing pushback, council drops proposal that would have put taxpayers on the...
-
Metro Council votes not to hear BRAVE Cave report from BRPD chief,...
-
After hiring firm to help clean up State Police, agency unveils plan...
-
State lawmaker requests investigation into DCFS following whistleblower's termination
-
Roundabout near future Prairieville High School set to open before Thanksgiving