EBR Schools, city constables collect canned foods for families in need

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and four elementary schools are preparing by giving back to the community.

The Baton Rouge City Constables along with Glen Oaks Park, Forest Heights, University Terrace, and Buchanan Elementary Schools have teamed up to collect canned food for those in need of a hot meal for Thanksgiving.

Constable Terrica Williams said with prices going up on food, it's important to give back to the community. All of the food donated will be distributed to families in need, along with a turkey to have on Thanksgiving.

"I know it's at a time where people are going through so much right now," Williams said. "Inflation going up, bills are going up, food is going up, when you go in the grocery store and what you would normally have a basket full, you have a half of a basket. So, to give back, just to say 'You know what? This is something. It may not be a lot but it's something to help you with what you're going through.'"

The Thanksgiving food drives will be Monday, November 21 at Glen Oaks High School starting at 2 p.m., and Tuesday, November 22 at the Leo S. Butler Center starting at 2 p.m..

Because of their participation, each school will be awarded a pizza party for helping out families in need. If you'd like to help donate, you can drop off any canned food items at the City Constables office located inside City Hall.