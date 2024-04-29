66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Housing, food access events for underserved residents of Scotlandville

1 hour 47 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2024 Apr 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 9:44 AM April 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - This morning, 2une In's Brandi B. Harris spoke with Councilwoman Chauna Banks to discuss upcoming housing and food access events for the residents of Scotlandville. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days