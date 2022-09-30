Dozens attend vigil for Allie Rice on LSU campus; police hold walk near where she was killed

BATON ROUGE - Family, friends, LSU administrators and professors gathered at the Greek Amphitheater on LSU's campus Thursday to share memories of Allie Rice.

They lit candles to honor Rice, who is described as having a smile that lit up the room.

Londyn Miller, Allie's close friend, says she is going to miss her random texts and conversations with Allie, and singing their favorite songs together.

"We would always sing 'Hopelessly Devoted' from Grease. Those are some of the good memories. Like, every single time the song came on, we would look at each other and say, 'Okay, we have to sing our song,'" Miller said.

Rice was shot and killed on Government Street while stopped at a railroad crossing two weeks ago.

A few miles from the vigil on campus, Baton Rouge police led a walk near the place Allie was killed.

Her killing remains unsolved. Police say they are still investigating, but BRPD Spokesman L'Jean McKneely says they can't say what they know right now.

"It's something that we can't disclose at this time, but I can tell you people are calling and are giving us information," McKneely said.

Paul Rice, Allie's father, says the amount of support his family has received from the community is humbling.

"It makes me proud as a parent that I was a part of raising this great child," he said.

Rice says it is going to be hard to find closure, but he knows what the first step to that is.

"The first step is, obviously, we want to catch who did this, and that's the first step to closure, but it doesn't end there for us," Rice said.

LSU President William Tate said Allie would be granted a posthumous degree to honor her academic accomplishments.