DOTD planning nightly lane closures on I-10 in Gonzales this week
GONZALES - Starting Wednesday, nightly roadwork along I-10 is expected to slow traffic in Ascension Parish.
DOTD says it plans to close the left lane of I-10 West at the LA 30 overpass from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Wednesday. The closure will happen again at that same time this Saturday and Sunday.
The closure is necessary to complete repairs to the railing at the overpass, according to DOTD.
Road crews plan to keep one lane open at all times during the repair work.
