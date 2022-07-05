86°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating double shooting in Donaldsonville early Tuesday morning
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies found two people shot in an Ascension Parish neighborhood overnight.
The sheriff's office said investigators found two men on Madewood Drive around 2 a.m. who appeared to have been shot multiple times. At least one of them had life-threatening injuries, according to the department.
Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No other details were immediately available.
Trending News
The sheriff's office recently announced the formation of a task force specifically targeting a surge in violent crime in the Donaldsonville area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen killed in 4th of July boating accident on Blind River, driver...
-
Body of 17-year-old recovered in Blind River after party boat accident
-
Family, including two young children, saved from capsized boat in Lake Pontchartrain
-
6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
-
Court delay? Couple accused of murdering daughter claim they've had COVID exposure