45°
Latest Weather Blog
Defending a state title for Zachary starts with an intense commitment to defense
Trending News
When Zachary head coach Jon McClinton took over as the head coach of Zachary basketball the Broncos hadn't won a state title since 1944. The first house keeping chore on McClinton's list was to change the intensity level on defense. It's paid off as last season Zachary brought home its first state championship in over 70 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amid nationwide concern over Omicron COVID variant, La. hospitalizations still low
-
Spirit of Christmas: Friends of the Library
-
Zachary High Basketball Relentless Defense
-
Community helps buy Christmas presents for hundreds of children in East Baton...
-
Louisiana faces numerous challenges in addressing domestic violence