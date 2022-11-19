46°
Deadline Saturday to register for December election in Louisiana

Saturday, November 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who are not already registered to vote can do so Saturday and still qualify to participate in the next election.

The state deadline for registration is Nov. 19. Those already registered do not need to take any additional action.

Louisiana voters return to the polls on Dec. 10 -- an election that includes runoffs in races such as mayor, police chief and school board in some local communities.

Those wishing to register can do so online at GeauxVote.com, the portal at the Secretary of State's website.

Early voting for the December election runs from Nov. 26-Dec. 3, excluding Nov. 27. Those wanting an absentee ballot must make that request by Dec. 6.

