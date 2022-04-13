73°
Child killed in late-night shooting on Fairfields Avenue

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A child was shot to death shortly before midnight Tuesday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was in the 5100 block of Fairfields Avenue. 

No more information was immediately available. 

