Juvenile hurt after shots fired into Baton Rouge home overnight
BATON ROUGE - A child was hurt after shots were fired into a home late Sunday night.
According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Fairfields Avenue near Bahm Street. No one was taken to a hospital after the shooting, but police said a juvenile was struck by bullet fragments.
Police did not release information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.
