Car crashed into transformer, leaving EBR Prison briefly without power Monday night
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison was without power for half an hour Monday night after a car crashed into a nearby transformer.
The parish sheriff's office said the crash left the area around the prison without power Monday night. According to the prison warden, while the facility was without power, there were some scuffles between inmates resulting in minor injuries.
Deputies also said that the power surge from the transformer being damaged affected the generator at the prison itself. The city-parish is expected to repair the damage.
