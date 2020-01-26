Brandi B. Harris - Morning Anchor / Reporter

Brandi B. Harris is Morning Anchor and Multimedia Journalist for WBRZ News 2. Brandi joined WBRZ in January 2018. She’s a graduate of Southern University with a B.A in Broadcast Journalism. Her parents are also Southern graduates, making her a third generation Jaguar.

Before joining WBRZ, Brandi worked as as a Morning Anchor/Reporter at 10/11 News in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is happy to be home in South Louisiana, after growing up in Baton Rouge, Thibodaux, and Gonzales.

As a young girl, Harris became fascinated with TV News while watching Hoda Kotb when Hoda was a local reporter in New Orleans. Her love for storytelling continued to grow and blossom as she grew older and went to college.

Harris is married to her college sweetheart, Aris Harris. When Brandi isn’t reporting the news, she loves to binge watch TV shows and spending time with her husband and family.

Facebook: BrandiBHarrisWBRZ

Twitter: @BrandiBHarrisTV

Instagram: BrandiBHarrisTV

Email: bharris@wbrz.com