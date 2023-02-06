70°
Mia Monet - Multimedia Journalist

Mia Monet is a multimedia journalist who joined the WBRZ team in December of 2022.

Mia was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. She studied communications at the #4 ranked HBCU school in the nation, Tuskegee University.

Before joining WBRZ, Mia spent nearly two years in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where she worked as a multimedia journalist. While there, Mia spent time working on Hurricane Ida coverage and also gained an exclusive interview from a woman exonerated in a very high profile murder trial. Additionally, Mia notably launched an investigation from the Department of Justice from her special reporting on a school district.

“I fell in love with the idea of being that trusted person to deliver information”.

During her free time, Mia enjoys having brunch on a Sunday with friends.

Twitter account:  @miamonetonair

Facebook account: Mia Monet

Instagram account: @miamonetonair

TikTok: @miamonetonair

