Alexis Marigny - Multimedia Journalist

Alexis Marigny is a Multimedia Journalist who joined WBRZ in late May of 2023.

Alexis was born in Slidell, Louisiana. A Louisiana native, she studied mass communication with a focus on journalism at Loyola University in New Orleans, where she received the Bonomo Award and the 2022 New Orleans Press Club scholarship. While at Loyola, she also interned at WWL-TV in New Orleans.

Born to a family in the military contributed to Alexis’s dreams of working in television. “Growing up in a military family, we never shied away from topics at the dinner table. Politics and world news frequently accompanied the jambalaya, but to contribute, I had to know the facts.”

Outside of work, Alexis loves rewatching movies like the Twilight Saga and Harry Potter while taking care of her cat KitKat.