Abigail Whitam -Multimedia Journalist

Abigail Whitam is an enthusiastic reporter at WBRZ Channel 2, bringing her passion for covering crime and court cases to the forefront. Her dedication to delivering accurate and compelling news stories makes her an invaluable asset to the WBRZ team.

Abigail became a member of the WBRZ team on November 8th, 2023, and she is eager to contribute her skills and journalistic insight to the newsroom.

Abigail Whitam's journey as a news reporter is marked by dedication, talent, and a genuine commitment to bringing impactful stories to the forefront of the community. As she continues to grow in her role at WBRZ, audiences can expect insightful reporting that reflects her passion for the craft.

Abigail was born and raised in the charming town of Denham Springs, Louisiana. Her deep connection to her hometown has fueled her commitment to reporting on local stories that matter.

Abigail graduated High School in Watson, Louisiana, in 2020. She continued her educational journey at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, where she pursued a degree in journalism and broadcasting. Abigail graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northwestern State University on December 14th, 2023 marking a significant academic achievement.

Before joining WBRZ, Abigail gained valuable experience as an intern at WGMB/WVLA during the summer. This internship provided her with hands-on exposure to the world of broadcast journalism, further shaping her skills and understanding of the industry.

Abigail's passion for news reporting ignited during her high school years when she served as the morning news anchor in both her Junior and Senior years. This early experience set the stage for her future career in journalism. Abigail continued to cultivate her skills by pursuing a degree in journalism and broadcasting at NSU, where she found her true calling.

Abigail currently resides in Denham Springs, remaining close to her roots and the community she serves. Abigail dedicates her time and energy to her burgeoning career.

Beyond her work in journalism, Abigail is a versatile individual with a love for musical theater. She actively participates in productions with the Christian Community Theatre in Baton Rouge, showcasing her creativity and talent outside of the newsroom.

Connect with Abigail on Instagram: @abigailwhitam