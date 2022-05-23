Lauren Hawkins - Traffic Reporter

Lauren Hawkins is a traffic reporter who joined the WBRZ team in March of 2022.

She was born and raised in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She is the former Multimedia Journalist/ News Anchor for Northshore News at the Southeastern Channel and has been awarded “Best of the South: Best TV News Reporter in the South” and was a finalist for the Mark of Excellence Award, given by the Society of Professional Journalists.

“I’ve always been drawn to the career because of the community engagement aspect. I’m always looking to help and listen. This profession works well with my personality- I never meet a stranger! I’ve always said that I wanted to do this since I can remember.”

When Lauren isn’t working, she says she enjoys being near the water and sweating off the day at her local crossfit.

“Good times, friends, family and especially my beautiful three-year-old son are what I love most!”







Twitter: @LaurenHTv

Facebook: @LaurenHTv