Hunter McCann - Sports Content Creator & Producer

Hunter McCann is seasoned in the realm of sports broadcasting, currently serving as a Sports Content Creator and Producer at WBRZ. Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Hunter's journey in the industry began with a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism from LSU.

Since joining the WBRZ team in July 2022, Hunter has been instrumental in curating engaging segments such as Best Bets and Big Guys, No Ties, alongside his duties as a Sports/News Producer. Prior to his tenure at WBRZ, Hunter honed his skills across various roles, including stints as a Producer at Guaranty Media for 104.5FM ESPN, a Color Analyst for High School Football in Louisiana, and a Tiger TV Sports Reporter.

Hunter's passion for sports journalism stems from his upbringing in a family deeply rooted in the sports culture of Baton Rouge. With a desire to inform and entertain his community, Hunter uses his expertise to deliver compelling content that resonates with audiences on a deeper level.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Hunter enjoys unwinding with video games, watching movies, and indulging in a round of golf with friends.

You can connect with him on Instagram at hunter_michael or on Twitter at mccann_hunter.