Glen Oaks community bridge is getting a long needed makeover

BATON ROUGE - After years of fighting with the city, a Glen Oaks neighborhood is finally getting a new bridge to enter their subdivision. The bridge, which goes over a canal, is one of only two ways in and out of the neighborhood.

Together Baton Rouge helped the residents get a new bridge about 10 years ago. But that bridge started to give them problems.

"When together Baton Rogue started helping us with it they did fix it, it lasted 7 years. At the time we didn't know they were putting asphalt when we wanted concrete," said Dorothy Johnson, a homeowner in the area.

Metro Councilmember Darryl Hurst says when he took office, residents in the area told him about the issues with the bridge.

"There were divots and potholes and there were cars that were being torn up as they drove down the road and so it became and eye sore again in the community," Hurst said.

The bridge is a main way of travel for most cars, which is why it must be done correctly.

"We have school buses, city buses, big trucks, all of that comes across that bridge," Johnson said.

The projects costs nearly $1 million. Hurst says this is apart of a bigger fight to make city infrastructure equal in every neighborhood.

"When we look at North Baton Rouge infrastructure compared to south baton rouge infrastructure it looks completely different. This is an older part of town that needs more infrastructure and resources and the more infrastructure improvements that we dedicate to north baton rouge the more impairment we have and I think north Baton Rogue has been a forgotten land for a long time and its time we start remembering it," Hurst said.