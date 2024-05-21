Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating two drive-by shootings along La. 40 near Loranger

LORANGER — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two drive-by shooting incidents that took place Saturday in the Loranger area along La. 40.

The first drive-by shooting took place around on La. 40 near the intersection of La. 445 around 11:23 p.m. A victim reportedly told deputies that a small red car pulled in front of her and slowed down before a person shot a pistol at her twice from the front passenger seat. After she saw the muzzle flash, the victim fled the area unharmed, deputies said.

Two minutes later, the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a second, similar incident on La. 40 east of La. 445. The second caller told deputies she was traveling on La. 40 when she observed an unknown Black male standing near a small red four-door car with the hazard lights activated. While passing the car, the caller heard gunshots and realized her vehicle had been struck, deputies said. She was also unharmed, deputies added.

Deputies did not say whether or not the two incidents are connected. Detectives are currently investigating the shootings and ask the public to keep an eye peeled for a vehicle matching the descriptions