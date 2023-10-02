Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre

BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have an exclusive preview at the Manship Theatre on Tuesday, October 10th featuring a Q&A with Director and Baton Rouge Native, Richie Adams.

"In a small, remote village in the Outer Scottish Hebrides, Kirsty (Hermione Corfield) yearns for adventure and another life across the ocean. Though she finds comfort in time spent with her mother and younger sister, she sees hope and a future with Murdo (Will Fletcher), an intelligent, curious poet. The two fall in love as World War I looms, and Murdo is soon conscripted to join the other men of the village to fight. As a gesture of farewell, the village hosts a road dance, a celebration attended by every resident, but this sense of community is soon shattered by an unspeakable incident that changes Kirsty’s life forever. Sensitively adapted from John MacKay’s 2002 novel, this sweeping tale of adversity and resilience captures the attitudes of the time while offering a moving melodrama for audiences of any time period."

Adams, an alumni of Catholic High school, resides in Baton Rouge and is currently involved in the development of several feature film projects.

As writer/director, his 2016 feature ‘Of Mind and Music’ featuring Oscar Nominees Aunjanue Ellis, and Ruth Negga with Joaquim De Almeida was released to critical acclaim, winning many juried/audience awards. Adams was also the co-writer, director, and producer of the 2018 award-winning, critically-acclaimed short film ‘AMERICAN,’ starring George Takei.

Tickets for the screening can be found here.