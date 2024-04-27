Dubach Police officer killed while conducting traffic stop

Photo: KTBS

LINCOLN PARISH - A Dubach Police officer was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop and died Saturday.

State Police is investigating the crash that killed Dubach Officer Russel Croxton, 51. Troopers said Croxton stopped a car along US 167 and pulled them over into the right lane of the highway. Croxton's police car had flashing lights activated.

Troopers said while Croxton was talking to the driver he stopped, a semi-truck driven by 61-year-old Michael Sutterfield of Russellville, Ark., ran into the back of Croxton's car. State Police said Sutterfield's semi hit Croxton and the vehicle that was pulled over.

Croxton was taken to a hospital where he later died. Sutterfield and the other driver were uninjured. Both submitted toxicology samples for testing. No arrests were made.

KTBS reported that Croxton's father was a Ruston police officer and also killed in the line of duty. The news source said he died in 1978 when his car crashed during a police pursuit.