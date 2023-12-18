Ponchatoula artist restoring historical markers in Livingston Parish

LIVIGNSTON PARISH - Historical markers in Livingston Parish are being restored after damage taken during Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Wind gusts up to 140 mph damaged the historical signs. Since the storm, the blazing Louisiana sun has caused further damage.

In the parish, there are 22 historic marker sites. At least 10 of them will be refurbished by the end of the project.

Ponchatoula artist Ariane Trammel was commissioned by the Livingston Parish Tourism Center to help restore the markers.

"They knew that these monuments were in dire need of restoration so they asked me if I would be interested in the project and it was an honor that they did," Trammel said.

The restoration process includes wire brushing the markers, cleaning them twice with a de-greaser, rinsing and re-painting.

Trammel is only asking for a small fee for her work and time because of the rich history and culture that this job works towards.

"I think at the root of everything I do in my career is using the gifts God gave me and doing good things with my talents," Trammel said.

Each marker costs $400 to $500 and is funded through occupancy tax money.

So far, both the French and Hungarian Settlement markers are complete.

For a full list of historical markers in the parish, click here.