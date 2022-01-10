Attorney Gordon McKernan inks NIL deal with star LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte

Seeing a need to step in and try and keep some of the local talent in Baton Rouge, attorney Gordan McKernan partnered with star LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte for an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal that is expect to help keep Boutte in purple and gold for the upcoming 2022 Tiger season.

McKernan spoke with Matt Moscona on After Further Review, an afternoon radio program where he McKernan said he felt there was a need for local businesses to step in and stop competing schools from coming in and poaching LSU's talent.

"The thought that other schools, particularly SEC schools could come in here and have their way with our top players, it was time to make a stand, to draw a line in the sand and say we've got to start, we're going to stop and this is not going to happen," McKernan said on the afternoon radio show.

This is the second NIL deal that McKernan has sponsored, his first coming with LSU women's basketball player Alexis Morris.

"There seems to be a heightened awareness or intensity all over for the business community and people who do want a benefit to having a student-athlete like Kayshon as part of their brand or promoting their brand, you can see that, it's palpable a lot more calls are going on, there's a lot more energy to it," McKernan said of local business realizing this need.