At least 10 injured in rash of shootings across capital region Monday

BATON ROUGE - With Hurricane Sally veering eastward on Monday, a move that would spare Baton Rouge from the brunt of its impact, most locals were likely ready to breathe a sigh of relief.

But when a shocking wave of unrelated shootings left at least ten people injured across the capital region on that very same day, many residents were reminded of a reoccurring concern in the area - violence - its impact nearly equaling the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Baton Rouge continues to struggle with a shocking number of shootings, domestic violence incidents, and crime.

In June, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul spoke out regarding the concerning statistics, saying, "The Baton Rouge Police Department cannot do this alone. Anyone who expects that is an unrealistic expectation.”

And earlier this month, after a 3-year-old was killed in a shooting, Chief Paul again pleaded with the public to come forward with information related to shootings, as this is the only way perpetrators of violent crimes will be apprehended.

"I know people don't like to pick up the phone and call law enforcement," Paul said. "But there is a code that has been in our community for far to long, and it is called 'stop snitching' where we con't like to communicate with law enforcement in some parts of our community."

"You know what happens when we believe that lie? That lie was made by a criminal so that he or she can continue their illegal activity. But what happens is those individuals in the community, those less than 6%, continue to terrorize our communities. Until we get sick and tired and pick up that phone and be willing to save those lives, we will continue to fight this challenge."

On Monday, there were at least five separate shootings that left ten people injured, and six of the wounded individuals were under 18 years of age.

According to authorities, out of the five shootings, suspects have been apprehended in only one case. The suspect is tied to a shooting that left a total of four people injured on Baker's Burgess Drive. That incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday.

But hours earlier, an early morning shooting on Dalton Street left two teens with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that afternoon, two people were shot on North 38th and Winbourne.

And, that evening one person was shot on Skysail Avenue around 9 p.m., followed by a second shooting that occurred a few streets over on Ned Avenue, shortly before 11 p.m.

Authorities implore those with information about any of the shootings mentioned above to contact them at (225) 389-2000, or even doing so anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

"Do the right thing," Chief Paul urged earlier this month. "There is someone out there who knows something. Not just in this homicide, but in all homicides that have happened in our city."