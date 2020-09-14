91°
Juveniles injured in overnight Baton Rouge shooting

Monday, September 14 2020
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting.

Little information has been released about the altercation which happened on Dalton Street early Monday morning. 

Sources said the two juveniles are expected to survive.

