Juveniles injured in overnight Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting.
Little information has been released about the altercation which happened on Dalton Street early Monday morning.
Sources said the two juveniles are expected to survive.
