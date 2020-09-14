82°
Emergency crews respond to shooting near Gardere Ln.
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was shot Monday night near Gardere Ln.
Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.
Authorities say the victim is being transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
This is a developing story.
