Emergency crews respond to shooting near Gardere Ln.

1 hour 46 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, September 14 2020 Sep 14, 2020 September 14, 2020 9:24 PM September 14, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was shot Monday night near Gardere Ln.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Authorities say the victim is being transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story.

