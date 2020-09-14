91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child among 4 shot in Baker Monday; suspected shooter in custody

18 hours 3 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 September 13, 2020 11:00 PM September 13, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent multiple people to a hospital Monday afternoon. 

The incident was reported around 2 o'clock along Burgess Drive, in a neighborhood off of LA 19. Sources say four people were shot, three taken from the scene in a private vehicle and one transported by paramedics.

Police said a child under 10 years old was among the victims. Three of the victims were riding together in a vehicle, and the fourth was shot while walking down the street.

All four are expected to survive.

The suspected shooter is in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days