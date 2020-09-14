91°
Latest Weather Blog
Child among 4 shot in Baker Monday; suspected shooter in custody
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent multiple people to a hospital Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 2 o'clock along Burgess Drive, in a neighborhood off of LA 19. Sources say four people were shot, three taken from the scene in a private vehicle and one transported by paramedics.
Police said a child under 10 years old was among the victims. Three of the victims were riding together in a vehicle, and the fourth was shot while walking down the street.
All four are expected to survive.
The suspected shooter is in custody.
No other details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...