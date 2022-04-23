72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
April 13, 2016 Morning News Pop

Wednesday, April 13 2016
By: Joe Hagan, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

LSU President warns current students they could lose TOPS under governor's proposed cuts

Community comes together at vigil for fallen students

WATCH: Big gator surprises father, daughter on fishing trip; Video goes viral

Heavy rain on Wednesday morning, showers continue beyond

