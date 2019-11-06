LSU President warns current students they could lose TOPS under governor's proposed cuts

BATON ROUGE - Healthcare and TOPS took the brunt of the cuts in the governor's proposed budget cutbacks presented to the legislature Tuesday.

Governor John Bel Edwards and his budget advisers testified before a committee of lawmakers where they discussed the 2016-2017 budget cycle. The budget hole is under $1 billion and Edwards proposed cuts to DHH, TOPS, higher education, prisons, and branches of government.

TOPS cuts means students need 26ACT score to qualify. JBE supports alternative bill that gives some money to every student #lalege — Mark Armstrong (@TV_MarkA) April 12, 2016

Here's the full budget cut presentation. Pages 13-14 summarize all the cuts #lalege https://t.co/ZW8LPiFiuQ — Mark Armstrong (@TV_MarkA) April 12, 2016

Tuesday evening, LSU President F. King Alexander emailed students a grim warning about what the proposed cuts could bring:

Alexander warns the 26 composite score applies to both current and former students, meaning students who applied under the old benchmarks could lose their college assistance. The email also says students who didn't submit a FAFSA this year and those with higher family incomes could be among the first to lose scholarships as well.

Edwards proposed a total of $697.8 million. DHH faces $408.7 million in cuts; TOPS faces $183.2.

