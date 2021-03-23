WATCH: Big gator surprises father, daughter on fishing trip; Video goes viral

ST. MARTINVILLE - A video of a man from Baton Rouge is making its way around the Internet. The video, which has been viewed more than 2 million times, shows a his close-call with a large alligator.

Lucas Burgos and his daughter Evan went on a camping and fishing trip on Lake Fausse Pointe in St. Martinville with another father-daughter duo.

After hiking and exploring the wildlife, Burgos, his friend and the girls went fishing. When he went to pull on a jug line in the water, the group got much more than they bargained for.

"Evan said that cork's been dancing all day," Burgos recalls. "We saw it dancing around the bayou. I picked it up, thinking I'd pick up a catfish."

His daughter tried to help him.

"When he pulled it up he said it was really heavy so I was trying to reach my hand in there to help him pull it up," Evan Burgos explains.

At first, Lucas Burgos thought it might be a garfish, but quickly learns it's much more than that when a large set of teeth surfaces.

"It opened its mouth," Burgos says. "I saw those teeth and my parental instincts kicked in and I got a little nervous."

Evan says she was just as nervous, if not completely freaked out and told her dad to paddle away. The two managed to stay in the kayak as they quickly drove the boat away from the massive reptile.

"Afterwards I was really scared now that I know what kind of animals are in that water," said Evan.

The fishing team of four continued their trip, avoiding the area where an alligator lurked below. No telling how big the gator was, but based off what he saw, Burgos estimates 12-14 feet.