Another record set as streak ends

For the first time in 99 days, Metro Airport in Baton Rouge failed to reach a high temperatures of 90 degrees or higher. At 89 degrees, Thursday saw the lowest high temperature since June 6.

99 straight days of highs at 90 degrees or higher is a new record for the Baton Rouge Area, including the full database that stretches back to the 1890s. The previous record streak was 79 days from July to September 1924. Of course, this record stretch just adds to the dozens of new benchmarks set in the scorching summer of 2023.

