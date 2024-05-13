Jordan Ponzio - Mulitmedia Journalist

Jordan Ponzio is a multimedia journalist at WBRZ. Originally from College Station, Texas, she studied at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a B.A. in mass communications with a focus on broadcasting. With a strong desire to share people’s stories and get their voices heard, she worked for Ragin’ Cajun Athletics in college.

She started working at WBRZ as a college intern in 2022 and, after graduating, became a producer for the noon news. Since April 2024, she has transitioned from working behind the scenes to being a multimedia journalist in front of the camera. She believes that her past experience in news production make her a well-rounded and extensive journalist. When she is not reporting on a story, you can find Jordan at a Ragin’ Cajun football game, visiting home to watch Texas A&M play, or finding an outfit that reflects her personality.